May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Marleau Retires

San Jose Sharks center Patrick Marleau (12) in action against the Anaheim Ducks during the...
San Jose Sharks center Patrick Marleau (12) in action against the Anaheim Ducks during the second period of an NHL hockey game on Wednesday April 14, 2021, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/ Tony Avelar)(Tony Avelar | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) - Patrick Marleau has announced his retirement from hockey after a 23-year career and the most games played in NHL history. Marleau made the announcement at the Shark Tank in San Jose, where he played 21 of his 23 seasons. Marleau retires having broken Gordie Howe’s games played record and with 566 goals and two Olympic gold medals.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julian Andrew-Thomas Moore
Lansing Police release name of man killed near Potter Park Zoo
Alberto Roberto Valdes-Pachec
Suspect in Delta Township PetSmart shooting charged with Attempted Murder
Police said he was found about one mile north of where he went missing.
Body of missing 1-year-old boy found in Michigan creek
All suspects in Lansing Camaro thefts released
Election results -- What voters decided in Michigan’s May 3 election

Latest News

FILE - Ohio State linebackers Tuf Borland (32), Davon Hamilton (53) and Malik Harrison (39)...
Strong NIL Prediction Offered by Company Leader
Of Heumann Interest: Dwayne Stephens’ ‘unbelievable’ new gig
Of Heumann Interest: Dwayne Stephens’ ‘unbelievable’ new gig
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Women Still Fifth After Two Rounds
Baseball Generic MGN
Minor League Players Settle Major League Lawsuit