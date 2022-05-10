SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) - Patrick Marleau has announced his retirement from hockey after a 23-year career and the most games played in NHL history. Marleau made the announcement at the Shark Tank in San Jose, where he played 21 of his 23 seasons. Marleau retires having broken Gordie Howe’s games played record and with 566 goals and two Olympic gold medals.

