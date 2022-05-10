May is for Miracles
Lock your doors -- Video captures attempted vehicle burglary in Lansing Township

By Dane Kelly
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for a man in connection with an attempted vehicle burglary on May 3.

According to authorities, the incident happened at about 5:10 a.m. at a home located just north of the intersection of Deerfield and Michigan avenues. Video captured a suspect attempt to enter a vehicle in the driveway and quickly moved on when he realizes the door was locked.

Surveillance footage of the incident can be seen in the video player above.

Police are urging residents to not keep anything of value inside your vehicle and to lock your doors to prevent theft. Additionally, police added to never leave a firearm inside a vehicle overnight.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who can identify the man in the video is asked to contact the Lansing Township Police Department at 517-485-1700.

