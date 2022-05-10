Lansing School District announces major calendar change ‘a win for the district’

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing School District Superintendent Benjamin Shuldiner announced on Tuesday a change in the district’s Pre-K schedule.

Previously, preschoolers attended school Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, with a break on Wednesday. Now, children will attend school Monday through Thursday, with no school on Friday.

Read: 11 changes -- B.L.A.C. says Michigan can close racial equity gaps

Shuldiner believes this is a win for the school district.

“It’s a really big win, and I know it might not seem super significant; It really is,” Shuldiner said. “It’s going to affect how families can do child care, how families can take care of their kids, but more importantly in an academic way; It’s really important for how children are learning.”

Beyond the benefits of continuous learning, Shuldiner says Wednesdays are the district’s highest days of attendance. He says he believes the change in schedule will help the district reach its goal of a 90% attendance rate.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.