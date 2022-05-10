Lansing School District to announce important calendar changes

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday the Lansing School District will hold a press conference to announce important school calendar changes for next year.

In a statement about the announcement Lansing Superintendent Ben Schuldiner says:

The press conference will be at 1 p.m. in the Board of Education Room of the Shirley M. Rodgers Administration Building on Kalamazoo Street.

The conference will be streamed live on WILX.com and the WILX Facebook page.

Next: Okemos parents left with more questions following school board meeting

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.