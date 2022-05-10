May is for Miracles
Lansing School District to announce important calendar changes

The press conference will be at 1 p.m.
By Seth Wells and Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday the Lansing School District will hold a press conference to announce important school calendar changes for next year.

In a statement about the announcement Lansing Superintendent Ben Schuldiner says:

The press conference will be at 1 p.m. in the Board of Education Room of the Shirley M. Rodgers Administration Building on Kalamazoo Street.

The conference will be streamed live on WILX.com and the WILX Facebook page.

