May is for Miracles
Lansing police seek missing 15-year-old girl

Sequoya Jones
Sequoya Jones(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for Sequoya Jones, a 15-year-old girl last seen May 1.

More: Missing in Michigan

According to authorities, Jones was last seen near the intersection of Paulson and Felt streets. Police said she may be in possession of a dark backpack.

She is described as having a bob cut hairstyle with black hair with blonde roots.

Anyone who has seen Sequoya Jones or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600 or Det. Jennifer Pung 517-483-4819.

Related: Lansing police seek missing 14-year-old boy last seen April 30

