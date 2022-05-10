Lansing police seek missing 15-year-old girl

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for Sequoya Jones, a 15-year-old girl last seen May 1.

According to authorities, Jones was last seen near the intersection of Paulson and Felt streets. Police said she may be in possession of a dark backpack.

She is described as having a bob cut hairstyle with black hair with blonde roots.

Anyone who has seen Sequoya Jones or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600 or Det. Jennifer Pung 517-483-4819.

