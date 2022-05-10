May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Lansing police seek missing 14-year-old boy last seen April 30

Achaius Ezekial Jackson
Achaius Ezekial Jackson(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for Achaius Ezekial Jackson, a 14-year-old boy reported missing by his family.

More: Missing in Michigan

According to authorities, Jackson was last seen near the intersection of Syringa and Cherryland drives April 30. Police describe him as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds.

Anyone who has seen Achaius Ezekial Jackson or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600 or Det. Jennifer Pung 517-483-4819.

Related: Michigan State University student who went missing over graduation weekend located safely

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Julian Andrew-Thomas Moore
Lansing Police release name of man killed near Potter Park Zoo
Alberto Roberto Valdes-Pachec
Suspect in Delta Township PetSmart shooting charged with Attempted Murder
Police said he was found about one mile north of where he went missing.
Body of missing 1-year-old boy found in Michigan creek
All suspects in Lansing Camaro thefts released
Election results -- What voters decided in Michigan’s May 3 election

Latest News

WILX Weather Webcast 5/10/2022 PM
Lock your doors -- Video captures attempted vehicle burglary in Lansing Township
Lock your doors -- Video captures attempted vehicle burglary in Lansing Township
Lock your doors -- Video captures attempted vehicle burglary in Lansing Township
Sequoya Jones
Lansing police seek missing 15-year-old girl