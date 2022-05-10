Lansing Everett and Eastern high school students walkout in support of abortion rights

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Students at two Lansing high schools organized walkouts Tuesday to protest the impending loss of their right to an abortion.

“As students, we want to come out here and show women our support, and show that this affects our future,” said Camron Smith, a senior at Eastern High School and member of student council.

Camron described himself as being a big advocate for women and he said having the right to choose should be a no-brainer.

“This is about women’s right to self-determine and their bodily autonomy. This is not about the church, this is not about religion. This is about what you can do for [yourself],” said Camron.

Mary Defrees attends Eastern High School with Camron -- both are members of student council. Mary said she feels that because she’s young, her opinion doesn’t matter. She said it’s important that she continues to speak her mind anyway.

Mary said she hopes “that people see us and listen and understand the impact this will have on the future, on their own daughters, sisters, mothers, and like take a minute to reflect on what this would really mean for the future.”

Students also walked out at Everett High School on Tuesday. However, Lansing School District’s superintendent, Ben Schuldiner, said that he respects and supports the students for standing up for their beliefs, no matter what they are.

“We certainly support our students in terms of their ability to think and be critical about whatever it is that they feel is necessary to be critical about,” said Schuldiner.

He said that walkouts and peaceful protests at Lansing schools are handled at the principal’s discretion. There’s no word that students will be punished.

Abortion has become a controversial issue in today’s society and not everyone in the community agrees with the students. Assuming the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade as expected, a 1931 state law will make abortions illegal in the state of Michigan.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.