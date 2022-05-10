May is for Miracles
Advertisement

‘Expect delays’ as Okemos Road resurfacing at M-43 in Meridian Township begins Friday

Okemos Road construction
Okemos Road construction(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If traveling through Okemos is part of your commute, it may be wise to add a few extra minutes to your daily travel plans.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced Tuesday they will begin resurfacing the Okemos Road intersection at M-43 (Grand River Avenue) in Okemos.

Now Desk Sports: Adreian Payne update, MSU softball preparing for Big Ten, NHL Draft Lottery

“This work will require closing both directions of Okemos Road traffic for the duration,” an MDOT spokesperson said. “Motorists should expect delays and are advised to seek alternate routes.”

The work is part of MDOT’s ongoing improvements on M-43 between Park Lake Road and Oak Point Court. The department is investing approximately $12 million to perform resurfacing and drainage improvements on M-43.

Funding for this project came from the Rebuilding Michigan program, intended to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state’s economy and carry the most traffic. The strategy is to invest in fixes that result in longer useful lives and improves the condition of the state’s infrastructure.

The work is scheduled to begin Friday, May 13 and is estimated to end by October 23.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Julian Andrew-Thomas Moore
Lansing Police release name of man killed near Potter Park Zoo
Alberto Roberto Valdes-Pachec
Suspect in Delta Township PetSmart shooting charged with Attempted Murder
Police said he was found about one mile north of where he went missing.
Body of missing 1-year-old boy found in Michigan creek
All suspects in Lansing Camaro thefts released
Election results -- What voters decided in Michigan’s May 3 election

Latest News

Of Heumann Interest: Dwayne Stephens’ ‘unbelievable’ new gig
Of Heumann Interest: Dwayne Stephens’ ‘unbelievable’ new gig
Watching Your Wallet: Making money on your old smartphone
Studio 10 Tidbit: Pizza
Studio 10 Tidbit: Pizza
Lansing Community College nurses celebrate Pinning Day, reflect on tough semesters
LCC Nurses celebrate Pinning Day, reflect on tough semesters