‘Expect delays’ as Okemos Road resurfacing at M-43 in Meridian Township begins Friday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If traveling through Okemos is part of your commute, it may be wise to add a few extra minutes to your daily travel plans.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced Tuesday they will begin resurfacing the Okemos Road intersection at M-43 (Grand River Avenue) in Okemos.

Now Desk Sports: Adreian Payne update, MSU softball preparing for Big Ten, NHL Draft Lottery

“This work will require closing both directions of Okemos Road traffic for the duration,” an MDOT spokesperson said. “Motorists should expect delays and are advised to seek alternate routes.”

The work is part of MDOT’s ongoing improvements on M-43 between Park Lake Road and Oak Point Court. The department is investing approximately $12 million to perform resurfacing and drainage improvements on M-43.

Funding for this project came from the Rebuilding Michigan program, intended to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state’s economy and carry the most traffic. The strategy is to invest in fixes that result in longer useful lives and improves the condition of the state’s infrastructure.

The work is scheduled to begin Friday, May 13 and is estimated to end by October 23.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.