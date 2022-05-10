May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Checking out a Dodge Charger Scat Pack with Champion Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -We got the chance to ride in a Dodge Charger Scat Pack at Onondaga Dragway on Studio 10! Check out the videos to see how fast this car can go and to learn more about some of its fun features.

Plus, learn more about the lifetime warranty on pre-owned vehicles at Champion Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram on West Saginaw Highway in Lansing. And if you’ve got a trade-in, Matt Botsford, the general manager at Champion Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, gave us some tips on how to make an upgrade!

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Julian Andrew-Thomas Moore
Lansing Police release name of man killed near Potter Park Zoo
Alberto Roberto Valdes-Pachec
Suspect in Delta Township PetSmart shooting charged with Attempted Murder
Police said he was found about one mile north of where he went missing.
Body of missing 1-year-old boy found in Michigan creek
All suspects in Lansing Camaro thefts released
Election results -- What voters decided in Michigan’s May 3 election

Latest News

Face Painting
Meet the face of festival face paintings: Sharon Shutes
Lansing Movers Network
Learning more about the Lansing Makers Network
Faces of Ingham County: Buzz Sodeman
Getting to know a face of Ingham County
Bike Train
Students roll into school with fun bike train