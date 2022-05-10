Amendment would revise state legislative term limits in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan could be voting on the first change to the state’s term limits law in 30-years this November.

Monday, a group supporting the change asked the legislature to put it on the ballot.

On Tuesday, the House voted to put a constitutional amendment that would revise term limits – and require state elected officials to disclose their personal financial information - before voters

Currently, lawmakers are limited to three two-year terms in the House and two four-year terms in the Senate. That’s a total of 14-years maximum in the state legislature. The proposal would change to it a maximum of 12-years - but all 12 could be served in the same chamber.

The bi-partisan group, pushing the proposal, says we need experienced lawmakers leading the House and Senate.

The Senate is expected to follow the House later in the day on Tuesday, which would set the stage for the public to vote on the amendment in November.

