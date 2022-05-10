Alabama corrections officer dead, inmate in custody after prison escape

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) - After more than a week on the run, former corrections officer Vicky White, 56, is dead and murder suspect Casey White, 38, is in custody, WAFF reports.

The pair were caught in Evansville, Indiana, on Monday.

Authorities say U.S. Marshals were chasing Vicky White and Casey White when the Cadillac they were in crashed. Vicky White allegedly shot herself and later died at the hospital. Casey White surrendered to authorities after the crash. He suffered minor injuries.

The U.S. Marshals Service said when Casey White came out of the car, he said, “Please help my wife. She just shot herself in the head, and I didn’t do it.”

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said they have got a “dangerous man off of the street.”

“Casey White will not see the light of day again,” Singleton said.

Former Alabama corrections officer Vicky White has died from injuries after she and escaped inmate Casey White were arrested Monday. (Credit: WFIE, WEVV, CNN)

On April 29, the inmate and the former Assistant Director of Corrections were reported missing.

Vicky White and Casey White left the Lauderdale County Detention Center at 9:30 a.m. allegedly heading to the courthouse. Vicky White said she was taking Casey White to a mental health evaluation and then to seek medical care because she was not feeling well. Singleton later confirmed there was not a scheduled mental health evaluation.

Inmates told authorities that the two had a “special relationship” where Casey White received extra privileges, all from Vicky White. They first met in 2020 when Casey White was in Lauderdale County Jail. When he was moved to prison, they remained in contact. He returned to Lauderdale County Jail earlier this year.

Casey White was serving a 75-year prison sentence for attempted murder and other charges at the time of his escape. He was awaiting trial in the stabbing of a 58-year-old woman during a burglary in 2015. He could face the dealth penalty if convicted.

A warrant for Vicky White was issued May 2, charging her with permitting or facilitating escape in the first degree.

Authorities discovered Vicky White had bought a 2007 Ford Edge days before the pair ran off. She was also seen days before shopping for men’s clothing at Kohl’s and sold her house for below market value.

“This escape was obviously well planned and calculated. They had plenty of resources, cash, vehicles. They had everything they needed to pull this off,” Singleton said.

One week later, the 2007 Ford Edge was found in Bethesda, Tennessee, after it had apparently broken down.

A Ford F-150 was left abandoned at a car wash last week in Evansville, Indiana. The manager looked at the surveillance video and believed he saw Casey White. The U.S. Marshals were called in.

From there, the U.S. Marshals started narrowing their focus on Vicky White and Casey White being in Evansville, Indiana, where they were found on Monday.

Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly wants justice to be served.

“His capital murder case is set for June. Plan A would be to try him for June, but there are a lot of moving parts between then and now,” Connolly said.

Authorities say that Casey White will be extradited to Lauderdale County “very soon.”

