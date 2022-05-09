May is for Miracles
Watching Your Wallet: Signing up for healthcare

By Rachel DePompa
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Signing up for Medicare is a task many of us will face at some point in our lives.

Medicare can be a complex process and there are penalties for delaying enrollment. This is why being proactive and understanding the process now can help.

The first step is to get help from someone who isn’t trying to sell you something.

The experts at NerdWallet recommend getting a Medicare advisor or advocate -- if you can afford it. That could cost you between $500 and $1,000.

If that’s not possible, reach out to your state’s free health insurance assistance program known as SHIP. Also, check out medicare.gov and download the Medicare app and your handbook.

Be careful of scammers, make sure your parents know that Medicare doesn’t call people to sell them things.

It can’t enroll you in a plan over the phone unless you initiate the call. Medicare will never call and ask for your Medicare number. Protect that number at all costs. it’s like a bank account number.

