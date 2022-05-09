WATCH: Now Desk Afternoon Edition - Summer-like temps this week, plus the latest on Adreian Payne
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford joins the Now Desk and brings us the forecast which includes summer-like temperatures and very little chance of rain.
Plus, we look ahead to what we have for your 90 minutes of news and the latest on the death of Adreian Payne.
More: Former Spartan Adreian Payne killed in Orlando
Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar and severe weather notifications on your smartphone.
ALMANAC INFORMATION FOR MAY 9th, 2022
- Average High: 67º Average Low 45º
- Lansing Record High: 92° 1895
- Lansing Record Low: 25° 1868 and 2020
- Jackson Record High: 88º 1979
- Jackson Record Low: 24º 2020
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.