May is for Miracles
Students roll into school with fun bike train

Bike Train
Bike Train(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Come aboard the Red Cedar Elementary Bike Train.

This bike train is part of a nationwide Safe Routes to School program- a movement to make it safe, convenient and fun for children to get to school.

This program started in the early part of the school year and is lead by teaching assistance and substitute teacher, Jeff Potter.

About 10 students come aboard this bike train before and after school.

Jeff uses the bike train to not only promote community spirit, health and fitness but also safety tips.

Because this is such a hit, more and more students are joining so Jeff sometimes needs more help to keep the kids literally all in line.

Jeff and the students hope that this program catches on and other schools can do this too.

