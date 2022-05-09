May is for Miracles
Spartan Stadium’s falcon family keeps growing

By Amy Lyman
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Spartan Stadium falcon family is growing. The chair of the MSU fisheries club told News 10 the first baby hatched a week ago.

Background: World’s fastest animal now making its home at Spartan Stadium

No word on the other little ones’ birthdays, but we’re told they do hatch in the order in which they were laid.

Here’s a falcon factoid for you; Chicks that have hatched are called “eyas.” Experts say the little ones will double their weight in six days and be ten times as big in three weeks.

Mom and dad are no doubt busy feeding those little ones. Both on watch to keep the babies safe.

We’ll keep you up to speed on what’s going on with this sweet Spartan family.

