May is for Miracles
Reports: Former Spartan Adreian Payne dead at 31

Multiple former teammates took to Twitter to share the news.
By Krystle Holleman and Maureen Halliday
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State basketball star Adreian Payne has died, according to The Detroit Free Press. He was 31.

A source close to the situation confirmed his death to News 10 as former teammates took to Twitter to share the news.

Payne played four seasons for the Spartans and head coach Tom Izzo. He was a first-round pick for the Atlanta Hawks in the 2014 NBA Draft.

After the draft, Payne spent time playing in the NBA including stints with the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Orlando Magic, and the NBA’s G-League before heading overseas. He was a member of the Greek League Basketball’s Panthiakos, where he won the 2018 GBL championship and the 2019 Greek Basketball Cup. He also played in China during the 2018-19 season.

Payne was a member of the Spartan team who honored Lacey Holsworth, a big fan of the Michigan State basketball team who formed a special bond with Payne.

“Princess Lacey” as she was known to the team, died of cancer in April 2014 at 8-years-old.

This is a developing story and News 10 is working to independently confirm the details of Payne’s death.

Reports: Former Spartan Adreian Payne dead at 31
