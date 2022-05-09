May is for Miracles
Oakland County homicide suspect found dead after search

Ruby Taverner, 22. She is approximately 5′ 2″ tall, thin builds. Believed to be armed and dangerous, and should not be approached.(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
INDEPENDENCE TOWNHSIP, Mich. (WILX) - Oakland County Sheriff’s Detectives are withdrawing their request for Michigan residents to help find a suspect in a double homicide.

Police say she has been found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

They had been looking for an Independence Township woman who is believed to have fatally shot her live-in boyfriend and her brother.

A resident in Independence Square Apartments, an Independence Township apartment complex, called police early Sunday morning to report the sound of gunfire. According to a press release, Sheriff’s deupties responded at 3:20 a.m. They found at the scene the bodies of 26-year-old Ray Muscat 25-year-old Bishop Taverner, who had both been fatally shot.

Reports: Former Spartan Adreian Payne dead at 31

The suspect’s brother, Bishop Taverner, had been shot once and was found in the living room. Ray Muscat, the live-in boyfriend of the suspect, was found in a bedroom.

The suspect was identified as Ruby Taverner, 22. Taverner’s vehicle and cell phone were recovered at the scene. Detectives believe she left the apartment on foot.

She had three weapons registered to her; two 9mm handguns and a .38 caliber handgun. Police had asked the public to call them, but not approach if Taverner was spotted.

Taverner was discovered Monday in a wooded area near the Independence Square Apartments, having died from an apparent self-inflicted wound.

