May is for Miracles
Now Desk Sports -- Adreian Payne, Adam Nightingale, MSU hosting Big Ten softball

By WILX News 10
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Adreian Payne dead at 31

Michigan State’s basketball community pours in tributes to former Spartan Adriean Payne, murdered overnight in Orlando, Florida at the age of 31. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) confirmed to News 10 just before noon that Payne was shot and killed. Former teammates took to Twitter to share the news.

Background: Former Spartan Adreian Payne killed in Orlando

The department responded to a call regarding a shooting at 1:37 a.m. on Monday. They found a man later identified as Payne had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have identified Lawrence Dority, 29, as the shooter.

Dority remained at the scene and was transported to OCSO headquarters to be interviewed by homicide detectives. He has since been arrested on a warrant for First Degree Murder and transported to the Orange County Jail.

Adam Nightingale introduced as new Spartan hockey coach

Michigan State Spartans formally introduced hockey coach Adam Nightingale at a gathering in the Breslin Center Monday.

Background: Michigan State hires Adam Nightingale to lead hockey program

Nightingale spoke to supporters, family and friends, and envisioned a new start in the Spartan Hockey program...

Nightingale preached teamwork, accountability, competitiveness, and passion as his pillars of success, and says he wants his team to play smart, fast and hard.

MSU hosting Big Ten softball

The Michigan State Softball team will host this year’s big ten softball tournament. They’re the 12 seed and will take on the 5 seed Maryland Terrapins Wednesday night at 7.

The winner takes on Michigan.

