May is for Miracles
In My View: Miguel Cabrera looks different

(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
Updated: 10 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Miguel Cabrera looks different at the plate this year for the Detroit Tigers.

Related: Cabrera joins rare(r) company, Tigers falter late in Houston

He is trying to hit the ball where it is pitched not always trying to swing from the heels for a home run. Cabrera will play this year and next and if he keeps playing within himself at his age of 39 I think he can have a productive end to his playing career.

