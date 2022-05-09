In My View: Miguel Cabrera looks different

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Miguel Cabrera looks different at the plate this year for the Detroit Tigers.

He is trying to hit the ball where it is pitched not always trying to swing from the heels for a home run. Cabrera will play this year and next and if he keeps playing within himself at his age of 39 I think he can have a productive end to his playing career.

