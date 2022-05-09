May is for Miracles
MSU set to host B1G Tournament

The Spartans will face Maryland in the final game on Wednesday night, the 11th at 7:00 P.M.
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Secchia Stadium and the Michigan State Spartans will play host to the Big Ten Softball Tournament this week (May 11-14).

The Spartans were questionable to participate, they needed two wins against Rutgers this weekend, but the series was canceled due to COVID Protocols within the Spartan program.



A win would pit them against Michigan.

