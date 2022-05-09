MSU set to host B1G Tournament

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Secchia Stadium and the Michigan State Spartans will play host to the Big Ten Softball Tournament this week (May 11-14).

The Spartans were questionable to participate, they needed two wins against Rutgers this weekend, but the series was canceled due to COVID Protocols within the Spartan program.

The Spartans will face Maryland in the final game on Wednesday night, the 11th at 7:00 P.M.

A win would pit them against Michigan.

