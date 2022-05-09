MSU Loses Series Finale at Penn State

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s baseball team dropped the series finale at Penn State Monday, 10-9 in 11 innings to the Nittany Lions. Penn State swept the three game series and MSU falls to 6-12 in Big Ten play with six games remaining in the conference. MSU is now 21-24 on the season. MSU plays at Notre Dame Tuesday, at Western Michigan Wednesday, then hosts Iowa for the season’s final three home games Friday through Sunday.

