May is for Miracles
MSU Loses Series Finale at Penn State

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s baseball team dropped the series finale at Penn State Monday, 10-9 in 11 innings to the Nittany Lions. Penn State swept the three game series and MSU falls to 6-12 in Big Ten play with six games remaining in the conference. MSU is now 21-24 on the season. MSU plays at Notre Dame Tuesday, at Western Michigan Wednesday, then hosts Iowa for the season’s final three home games Friday through Sunday.

