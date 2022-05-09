May is for Miracles
Michigan State University student who went missing over graduation weekend located safely

Michigan State University police seek student who went missing over graduation weekend
By Jake Draugelis and Dane Kelly
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University student Nicole Kuang -- a student who went missing after graduation -- has been located safely.

MSU police said her family has been notified and there is no criminal activity involved.

Original Story:

According to authorities, the 22-year-old last spoke to her family about 10 a.m. Saturday. MSU police said she sent an invitation to her family regarding a graduation ceremony and, when they arrived on campus, they could not find Kuang.

Kuang is described as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing about 120 pounds. She may or may not be wearing glasses.

Police said she was last seen at Gilchrist Hall wearing a light blue zip-up sweatshirt, a light red or pink shirt, black shorts with red and white text and black and white Converse shoes.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who has information that could help find Nicole Kuang is asked to contact Michigan State University Police at 517-355-2222.

Michigan State University police seek student who went missing over graduation weekend