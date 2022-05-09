May is for Miracles
Michigan State to Host Big Ten Softball Tournament

By Tim Staudt
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s Secchia Stadium will be the site of the 12-team Big Ten softball tournament, this Wednesday through Sunday. The single elimination affair finds Michigan State, the 12th seed facing Maryland, the five seed at 7pm Wednesday. The winner faces four seed Michigan at 7pm Thursday. Northwestern, the regular season Big Ten champ, is the top seed. The title game is set for 1pm Sunday. Michigan State finished 4-16 in Big Ten play, 23-27 for the season.

