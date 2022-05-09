Meridian Township police seek 31-year-old man on felony warrant

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Meridian Township are looking for the public’s assistance in locating Michael Anthony Granado.

According to authorities, Granado, 31, is wanted on a felony warrant out of Meridian Township.

Police describe him as being 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing about 230 pounds.

Anyone with information or knows of Granado’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800 or through its website here.

