Meridian Township police seek 31-year-old man on felony warrant
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Meridian Township are looking for the public’s assistance in locating Michael Anthony Granado.
According to authorities, Granado, 31, is wanted on a felony warrant out of Meridian Township.
Police describe him as being 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing about 230 pounds.
Anyone with information or knows of Granado’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800 or through its website here.
Related:
- Michigan State University police seek student who went missing over graduation weekend
- Ingham County Deputy injured after inmate assault
- Ionia County Sheriff seeks owner of green van
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.