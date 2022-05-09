Man beat tenant with brass knuckles when he was short on rent, police say

May is for Miracles
Tulsa police said Brian Thomas, 21, assaulted a tenant using brass knuckles then pointed a gun at the tenant and threatened to kill him.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – A friend of a rental property owner is facing charges after he beat a tenant with brass knuckles during a rent dispute, according to police.

The Tulsa Police Department said in a Facebook post that Brian Thomas, 21, accompanied the landlord to visit a tenant Thursday to collect overdue rent and drug money. When the tenant was short on rent, Thomas assaulted the tenant using brass knuckles then pointed a gun at the tenant and threatened to kill him, police said.

The tenant was taken to the hospital for his injuries. Police did not provide further details on his condition.

On Saturday, police officers located Thomas at his apartment and arrested him. Officers said they also recovered two guns and evidence of marijuana distribution inside the apartment.

Police said Thomas is a convicted felon. Thomas is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, pointing a firearm with intent, threatening a violent act, gang related offense, and two counts of possession of a firearm.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. They did not yet say whether the rental property owner is also facing charges.

