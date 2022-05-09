LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Studio 10 was ‘On The Road’ learning more about the Lansing Makers Network, a community organization that hosts a makerspace/hackerspace in the greater Lansing area.

The Lansing Makers Network offers classes and workshops on a variety of topics from woodworking and crafting to software and electronics.

Check out the videos to learn more!

