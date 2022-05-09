May is for Miracles
Kings Hire Mike Brown

Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) attempts to drive past Charlotte Hornets forward JT...
Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) attempts to drive past Charlotte Hornets forward JT Thor (21) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)(Matt Kelley | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - The Sacramento Kings have officially announced the hiring of Mike Brown as their new head coach with hopes he can end the NBA’s longest playoff drought ever. General manager Monte McNair says Brown was picked to replace interim coach Alvin Gentry. The Kings fired Gentry after a season during which they set an NBA record by missing the playoffs for a 16th straight year. Brown currently is an assistant with Golden State and will remain with the Warriors for the rest of their playoff run.

