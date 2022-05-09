May is for Miracles
K-9 finds 250 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop

K-9 Tara sniffed out 250 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop, police said.
K-9 Tara sniffed out 250 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop, police said.(Steele Police Department/Town of Steele)
By WBRC staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
STEELE, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) – A K-9 in Alabama led officers to a huge marijuana bust Monday morning.

Police in Steele said K-9 Tara, who specializes in drug sniffing, alerted officers to a vehicle around 1:30 a.m. during a traffic stop on Interstate 59.

Police said approximately 250 pounds of marijuana was seized from the vehicle. Two people were arrested.

Officials did not provide additional information.

