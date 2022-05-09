May is for Miracles
Jackson Third Ward residents invited to meeting

It’s an opportunity to meet and learn the latest news and plans with their city council representatives.
By Maureen Halliday
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Monday residents in Jackson’s Third Ward have an opportunity to meet and learn the latest news and plans with their city council representatives.

Councilmember Angelita V. Gunn is holding a neighborhood meeting in the cafeteria of Northeast Elementary located at 1024 Fleming Ave. Monday at 5:30 p.m.

The meeting is meant to allow residents to get updates on the Racial Equity Commission, affordable housing efforts, and street construction.

