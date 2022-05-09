Jackson Third Ward residents invited to meeting

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Monday residents in Jackson’s Third Ward have an opportunity to meet and learn the latest news and plans with their city council representatives.

More on Monday in Jackson: E. High Street in Jackson closing on Monday for bridge reconstruction

Councilmember Angelita V. Gunn is holding a neighborhood meeting in the cafeteria of Northeast Elementary located at 1024 Fleming Ave. Monday at 5:30 p.m.

The meeting is meant to allow residents to get updates on the Racial Equity Commission, affordable housing efforts, and street construction.

City Councilmember Angelita V. Gunn is hosting a neighborhood meeting for Jackson's Third Ward on Monday, May 9 at 5:30... Posted by The City of Jackson, Michigan on Tuesday, May 3, 2022

More Jackson news:

Michigan ice cream shops dealing with shortage ahead of summer rush

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.