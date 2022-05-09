Jackson Third Ward residents invited to meeting
It’s an opportunity to meet and learn the latest news and plans with their city council representatives.
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Monday residents in Jackson’s Third Ward have an opportunity to meet and learn the latest news and plans with their city council representatives.
Councilmember Angelita V. Gunn is holding a neighborhood meeting in the cafeteria of Northeast Elementary located at 1024 Fleming Ave. Monday at 5:30 p.m.
The meeting is meant to allow residents to get updates on the Racial Equity Commission, affordable housing efforts, and street construction.
