Islanders Fire Barry Trotz

Eastern Conference head Coach Barry Trotz, left, and country music singer-songwriter Vince Gill...
Eastern Conference head Coach Barry Trotz, left, and country music singer-songwriter Vince Gill watch a replay during an NHL hockey All-Star semifinal round game Sunday, Jan. 31, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn.(AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
By Tim Staudt
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
UNDATED (AP) - The New York Islanders have fired coach Barry Trotz after missing the playoffs in his fourth season with the team. General manager Lou Lamoriello made the surprising announcement more than a week after the regular season ended. Trotz coached the Islanders to playoff appearances in each of his first three years with them. They failed to qualify this year after starting the season on a 13-game road trip and enduring a string of coronavirus-related absences and injuries that derailed the season.

