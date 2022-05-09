Ionia County Sheriff seeks owner of green van

IONIA, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities are looking for the owner of a green van in Ionia County.

According to authorities, the van was spotted in Saranac on Saturday. Further details were not revealed.

Anyone who can identify the owner of the van is asked to contact the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office at 616-527-5363.

