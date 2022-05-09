Ingham County Deputy injured after inmate assault

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An Ingham County Corrections Deputy has been injured on duty.

Police say at approximately 8 a.m. Monday morning, a corrections deputy was attacked without provocation by an inmate while the deputy was completing safety checks of the housing unit. During the attack the inmate was able to place the deputy in a chokehold.

A fellow deputy in the housing unit called for backup and staff were able to subdue the inmate.

The deputy who was attacked, a 14-year-veteran of the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office, is seeking medical attention for minor injuries.

“This is a clear reminder of the dangers that our Deputies face on a daily basis,” a Sheriff’s Office representative said. “We are thankful there were no serious injuries.”

The assault is now being investigated. A report will be sent to the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

