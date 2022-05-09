Getting to know a face of Ingham County

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Studio 10 loves to highlight locals in our community and get to know the ‘Faces of Ingham County.’

Buzz Sodeman is a Vietnam Veteran and is spreading awareness about PTSD as well as the resources available to help those veterans in need.

Check out the video for his message about it as well as hear him share about his experience showing dogs and writing about auto racing.

Faces of Ingham County is brought to you by EXIT Realty and you can nominate someone here.

