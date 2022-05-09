East Lansing police holding second meeting regarding officer-involved shooting

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday another meeting will be held with East Lansing Police to discuss the officer-involved shooting outside of the Lake Lansing Meijer last month.

The East Lansing Independent Police Oversight Commission has more questions to ask about what happened that day.

The posted agenda includes some of the questions the commission still has for the Michigan State Police and the East Lansing Police Department. Most of them are focused on how events like these are investigated.

Video of the shooting was released by East Lansing Police last week. The release of the video was in the spirit of transparency according to East Lansing Police Chief Kim Johnson.

That’s also the purpose of the Independent Police Oversight Commission that is calling tonight’s meeting.

Some of the questions they’re posing to State Police include:

“Who is generally responsible for investigations after an officer has shot someone?”

and “what is the scope of that investigation?”

They are also asking East Lansing City Council to authorize a professional analysis of the incident footage to see how officers behaved and how they can improve.

A meeting was held on April 28 as the Oversight Commission voted unanimously to mandate East Lansing Police release video footage of the incident within seven days.

The meeting will be happening at 6 p.m. at the Hannah Community Center in East Lansing. According to the agenda, there will be time for public comment.

