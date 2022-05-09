May is for Miracles
Advertisement

East Lansing police holding second meeting regarding officer-involved shooting

According to the agenda, there will be time for public comment.
Police shooting outside East Lansing grocery store injures 1
Police shooting outside East Lansing grocery store injures 1
By Alyssa Plotts
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday another meeting will be held with East Lansing Police to discuss the officer-involved shooting outside of the Lake Lansing Meijer last month.

The East Lansing Independent Police Oversight Commission has more questions to ask about what happened that day.

Background: Police shooting outside East Lansing grocery store injures 1

The posted agenda includes some of the questions the commission still has for the Michigan State Police and the East Lansing Police Department. Most of them are focused on how events like these are investigated.

Video of the shooting was released by East Lansing Police last week. The release of the video was in the spirit of transparency according to East Lansing Police Chief Kim Johnson.

More: Community responds to released video of East Lansing police shooting

That’s also the purpose of the Independent Police Oversight Commission that is calling tonight’s meeting.

Some of the questions they’re posing to State Police include:

“Who is generally responsible for investigations after an officer has shot someone?”

and “what is the scope of that investigation?”

They are also asking East Lansing City Council to authorize a professional analysis of the incident footage to see how officers behaved and how they can improve.

A meeting was held on April 28 as the Oversight Commission voted unanimously to mandate East Lansing Police release video footage of the incident within seven days.

More: East Lansing Police holding special meeting following Meijer shooting

The meeting will be happening at 6 p.m. at the Hannah Community Center in East Lansing. According to the agenda, there will be time for public comment.

Next: WMU-Cooley Law Innocence Project celebrates 20 years of exonerations

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Julian Andrew-Thomas Moore
Lansing Police release name of man killed near Potter Park Zoo
Alberto Roberto Valdes-Pachec
Suspect in Delta Township PetSmart shooting charged with Attempted Murder
Police said he was found about one mile north of where he went missing.
Body of missing 1-year-old boy found in Michigan creek
All suspects in Lansing Camaro thefts released
Election results -- What voters decided in Michigan’s May 3 election

Latest News

First Alert Weather Morning Webcast 5/9/22
East Lansing sees return of the Piano Monster
East Lansing sees return of the Piano Monster
Holt pastor seen as second mother to her church.
‘She’s a mentor’ -- Holt pastor viewed as ‘second mom’
Local pastor viewed as 'second mom'