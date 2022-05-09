May is for Miracles
Detroit Lions help children of veterans at free football event in Howell

(WILX)
By Amy Lyman
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Children of Michigan’s military veterans will have the opportunity to participate in a free two-hour football camp Sunday in Howell.

The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Howell High School’s football field. Kids will get coaching tips from former Detroit Lions QB Eric Hipple and kicker Eddie Murray.

The camp is for children ages 8-12.

You can register for Little Troops on the Field here.

WILX Weather Webcast 5/9/2022 PM