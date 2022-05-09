Capital City Classic Pairings Announced

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Capital City Classic high school baseball tournament pairings have announced for the one day tournament which will be played Saturday at Lansing’s Municipal Park. At 1pm, Eastern opens against Everett followed by Sexton vs. Waverly. The consolation game follows then a 7pm championship game will be played.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.