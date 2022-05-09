‘Armed and dangerous’ -- Police looking for Oakland County homicide suspect

INDEPENDENCE TOWNHSIP, Mich. (WILX) - Oakland County Sheriff’s Detectives may need Mid-Michigan’s help finding a suspect in a double homicide. They are looking for an Independence Township woman who is believed to have fatally shot her live-in boyfriend and her brother.

A resident in an Independence Township apartment complex called police early Sunday morning to report the sound of gunfire. According to a press release, Sheriff’s deupties responded at 3:20 a.m. They found at the scene the bodies of 26-year-old Ray Muscat 25-year-old Bishop Taverner, who had both been fatally shot.

The suspect’s brother, Bishop Taverner, had been shot once and was found in the living room. Ray Muscat, the live-in boyfriend of the suspect, was found in a bedroom.

The suspect has been identified as Ruby Taverner, 22. Her current whereabouts are unknown, and police are asking Michiganders to tell them if they see her, but do not approach as Tanner is believed to be armed and dangerous.

She is described as a white female, approximately 5′ 2″ tall, thin build and weighs about 115 pounds. She has purple hair. Taverner has three weapons registered to her; two 9mm handguns and a .38 caliber handgun.

“Our Fugitive Apprehension Team, other Detectives and assets are actively looking for this homicide suspect who we believe is armed and dangerous,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “Please contact 911 if you see her or know of her whereabouts.”

Taverner’s vehicle and cell phone were recovered at the scene. Detectives believe she left the apartment on foot.

If you see Taverner or have information that can help locate her, contact the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office at 248-858-4950.

