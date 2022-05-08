‘Survive and advance’ -- MSU golf heading into major competitions

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two Spartan golf teams are about to have opportunities to earn accolades for Mid-Michigan.

The Spartan Women’s Golf team tees it up Monday morning in the Stillwater Regional for the NCAA tournament.

The Spartans are the five seed in a stacked regional, including Oklahoma State, Baylor, Auburn, and others. It’s their sixth straight appearance in an NCAA Regional. They’re hoping to make it back to Grayhawk for the second year in a row.

Head coach Stacy Slobodnik-Stoll says there’s plenty of motivation.

Slobodnik-Stoll said, “The players get into a mode of, ‘Okay we finished second in the Big Ten, we didn’t get to where we wanted to, now we have the next goal on the horizon.’”

She says the team is motivated to win.

“They’ve been very focused on what they need to do and what needs to improve,” Slobodnik-Stoll said. “I know they want to be in Scottsdale in two weeks, and I know that they’ve done everything they can do in the last week to make that happen.”

The Men’s Golf team is up next, just a week away from heading to their regional in Bryan, Texas. The Spartans will have the seven seed in this regional.

They’re entering the competition with recent successes under their belts, while the commentators on the Golf Channel say the competition expected at this regional is one of the weakest this season.

Head Coach Casey Lubahn said they’re not going to take anything for granted on tournament day.

“Survive and advance. If you get the 15 seed in the NCAA tournament you’re trying to get to the next round,” Lubahn said. “It’s college golf; There are a hundred teams that could beat you. You’re going to have to play well wherever you go. I like that we’re trending up, and the other programs aren’t having their best couple of weeks, but it’s not going to matter come next Monday.”

