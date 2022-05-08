‘She’s a mentor’ -- Holt pastor viewed as ‘second mom’

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - She’s a mentor, a pastor, a teacher and, to many, a second mom.

Pastor Brigitte Brown’s journey started when she was little, growing up in a home with domestic violence consuming her childhood. Then, at the age of 19, her mother passed away due to alcoholism.

Because of her past she now wants to make a difference in people’s lives. She told News 10 it’s her calling.

“It’s such an honor to be that to people,” Brown said. “One thing that I know is that everything God has given me, it’s not for me. It’s for other people. So, I enjoy imparting to others, being there to others.”

News 10 spoke to members of Pastor Brown’s church like Priscilla Bordayo, who interact with Brown on a daily basis.

“People are always calling on her because they need advice,” Bordayo said. “They need encouragement. They need prayer or things come up that are completely unexpected and they just don’t know what to do.”

She says the first person they call is their pastor.

Boyardo said, “She’s my boss, my pastor, she’s a mentor and she’s a second mom.”

