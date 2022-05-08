The Piano Monster returns to East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Piano Monster returned to MSU campus Sunday.

This unique concert features four grand pianos on one stage with seven monster pianists from the College of Music faculty. The musicians create a resounding wall of sound, filling the room with music from multiple works.

Reserved seating cost $22 for adults and $12 dollars for students.

If you want to learn more about this event or future events, check out the MSU College of Music website.

