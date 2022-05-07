Teen dead, police search for suspect after shooting in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A teenager is dead and police are searching for a suspect after a shooting near Potter Park Zoo on Friday night.

The Lansing Police Department (LPD) say they were dispatched at approximately 11:40 p.m. to the report of shots fired on Bensch Street, in a neighborhood near Potter Park Zoo. When they arrived, they found a 19-year-old male in the road with multiple gunshot wounds.

The teenager was pronounced deceased at the scene. A K9 track was attempted from the area but did not lead police to a suspect.

“Detectives and Crime Scene Investigation have responded,” LPD said in a release. “This investigation is in its early stages.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact either Det. Sgt. Beth Frazier or Det. Kristi Pratl.

Det. Sgt. Beth Frazier Det. Kristi Pratl 517-483- 4659

beth.frazier@lansingmi.gov 517-483-6835

Kristi.pratl@lansingmi.gov

