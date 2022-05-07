May is for Miracles
Teen dead, police search for suspect after shooting in Lansing

(WILX/Jordan Bridleman)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A teenager is dead and police are searching for a suspect after a shooting near Potter Park Zoo on Friday night.

The Lansing Police Department (LPD) say they were dispatched at approximately 11:40 p.m. to the report of shots fired on Bensch Street, in a neighborhood near Potter Park Zoo. When they arrived, they found a 19-year-old male in the road with multiple gunshot wounds.

The teenager was pronounced deceased at the scene. A K9 track was attempted from the area but did not lead police to a suspect.

“Detectives and Crime Scene Investigation have responded,” LPD said in a release. “This investigation is in its early stages.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact either Det. Sgt. Beth Frazier or Det. Kristi Pratl.

Det. Sgt. Beth FrazierDet. Kristi Pratl
517-483- 4659
beth.frazier@lansingmi.gov		517-483-6835
Kristi.pratl@lansingmi.gov

