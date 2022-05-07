May is for Miracles
Suspect arrested in Lansing homicide

Shooting happened near Potter Park Zoo
Lansing Police Department
Lansing Police Department(LPD Facebook)
By Cody Butler
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A kid was arrested Saturday, accused of shooting and killing a 19-year-old man.

The shooting happened around 11:40 p.m. Friday on Bensche Street, near the corner with Malcolm X.

Lansing Police said officers found Kalen Mathews, 19, in the street. He was shot three times and died at the scene.

The suspect is at the Ingham County Youth Home and is expected to be charged Monday.

WILX Weather Webcast 5/7/2022 Evening Update