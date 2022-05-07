Suspect arrested in Lansing homicide

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A kid was arrested Saturday, accused of shooting and killing a 19-year-old man.

The shooting happened around 11:40 p.m. Friday on Bensche Street, near the corner with Malcolm X.

Lansing Police said officers found Kalen Mathews, 19, in the street. He was shot three times and died at the scene.

The suspect is at the Ingham County Youth Home and is expected to be charged Monday.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.