Cabrera joins rare(r) company, Tigers falter late in Houston

HOUSTON (WILX) - Miguel Cabrera lined a pitch from Framber Valzdez down the left field line, driving home Javy Baez and Robbie Grossman to give the Tigers a 2-0 lead over the Houston Astros in the third inning.

That hit was his 600th career double, putting Cabrera in elite company, joining Henry Aaron and Albert Pujols as the third player ever to record 3,000 hits, 500 home runs, and 600 doubles.

Cabrera was congratulated by Houston’s Jose Altuve at second base after reaching the milestone.

Altuve homered in the bottom half of the inning, and the Astros scored 2 more in the 8th to beat Detroit 3-2. It’s Detroit’s 11th loss in the last 13 games.

