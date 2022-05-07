May is for Miracles
Cabrera joins rare(r) company, Tigers falter late in Houston

Cabrera hit his 600th double
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera raises his hand after hitting a two-run double against the...
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera raises his hand after hitting a two-run double against the Houston Astros during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Houston. It was Cabrera's 600th career double. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)(David J. Phillip | AP)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON (WILX) - Miguel Cabrera lined a pitch from Framber Valzdez down the left field line, driving home Javy Baez and Robbie Grossman to give the Tigers a 2-0 lead over the Houston Astros in the third inning.

Now Desk Sports: Haslett's golf prodigy, MSU baseball playing for Big Ten opportunity

That hit was his 600th career double, putting Cabrera in elite company, joining Henry Aaron and Albert Pujols as the third player ever to record 3,000 hits, 500 home runs, and 600 doubles.

Cabrera was congratulated by Houston’s Jose Altuve at second base after reaching the milestone.

Altuve homered in the bottom half of the inning, and the Astros scored 2 more in the 8th to beat Detroit 3-2. It’s Detroit’s 11th loss in the last 13 games.

