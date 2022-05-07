‘Back to normality’ -- Michigan State University class of 2022 commencement ceremony held at Breslin Center
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thousands of students walked across the stage to receive their diploma Friday, making the beginning of a busy weekend for Michigan State University.
Spartan commencement ceremonies looking a little different than years past. It marks one of MSU’s first large gatherings where masks weren’t in sight. A much different experience for a class that has worn masks for more than half of their college career.
“It’s good to finally have a good ceremony out here and have some kind of back to normality. Hopefully we just keep getting better from here,” said David Gonzalez, an MSU grad.
This weekend marks a new chapter for these grads, leaving families from all over traveling to East Lansing. Like Shannon Doherty-, whose family traveled 10 hours just to see her walk across that stage.
“I live in Virginia actually so, I traveled all this way just to be able to walk because I didn’t get to walk for my undergraduate degree because of the pandemic,” said Doherty. “It’s a lot different of a college experience to not do school in person, you don’t get that interpersonal interaction and discussion with your classmates, your professors, you know, so it does make it a lot more challenging.”
