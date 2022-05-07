Patrick Lyoya’s official autopsy results released

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - An official autopsy has concluded that Patrick Lyoya, who was killed by a police officer on the Grand Rapids Police Department, died from a gunshot to the back of his head.

The finding matches the conclusion of an expert hired by Lyoya’s family.

Background: Attorneys for Lyoya family release findings of independent autopsy

Lyoya, 26, was killed during a physical struggle with Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr after he was pulled over for a traffic stop. Grand Rapids Police say Schurr initiated the stop because the license plate on Lyoya’s car did not match the vehicle’s registration.

A review of state records shows Patrick Lyoya had three open warrants at the time of the stop, including one that involved allegations of domestic violence.

The report from the Kent County Medical Examiner shows Lyoya’s blood alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit for driving when Schurr pulled his car over.

The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office is looking at the results of an investigation done by Michigan State Police to decide if the officer who killed Lyoya should face criminal charges.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.