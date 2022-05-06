May is for Miracles
WATCH: Now Desk Afternoon Edition - Showers skip the weekend and May is for Miracles

By Colton Cichoracki and Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 6, 2022
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s looking like a nice weekend for baseball, the Kentucky Derby, and Mother’s Day!

First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki joins the now desk and says rain showers that have been moving through the area to begin the day will gradually come to an end later this afternoon. The rain will end from north to south and it will take until after dinnertime for the rain to diminish for areas along and south of I-94. We can expect to see high temperatures in the lower 60s.

Plus - we check the weather on the west side of the state for Tulip Time, a security camera catches an EF-3 tornado in Kansas, the 148th Kentucky Derby is tomorrow, and we check in with May is for Miracles!

More:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

