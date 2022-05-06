Schools Rule: Michigan students participate in Construction Career Day

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - It’s not just college graduates that have to make a career decision, some high school students interested in skilled trades had a chance to test-drive a career this week.

Blake Bryner has always been fascinated with machines.

“I love it,” Bryner said. “I love running machines.”

He always knew he wanted to work with them, but he just didn’t know in what field -- something he still contemplates daily.

“I’m in the middle of being a construction person or a welder somewhere between there,” Bryner said.

Bryner -- along with about 4,000 other students from 120 school districts in Michigan -- got the chance to test the waters in construction careers. Students from 7th-12th grade were invited to Construction Career Day to see what’s out there.

“You know, get like the hang of everything and see if you really want to pursue this career,” Jerome Wheeler said. “It’s a great place to visit.”

Wheeler is considering carpentry and he got a chance to check out what that would look like. Construction Career Day partners with some of Michigan’s largest businesses and schools, so Wheeler had a lot to consider, but the even helped other students narrow down their options.

The event helps students check out the options, but it also gave them a chance to have fun.

“It was a pretty fun experience,” said Skyler Henry. “We got actually use the equipment and machinery out here. And I think we both had a lot of fun with it.”

