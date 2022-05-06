Penguins Lose Their Goalie

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith will miss the rest of the postseason after he had core surgery. DeSmith exited in the second overtime of Pittsburgh’s 4-3 victory in Game 1 of their best-of-seven series against the New York Rangers. DeSmith’s injury leaves Louis Domingue as the starter as the series shifts to Pittsburgh. Domingue earned the victory in Game 1 but took the loss after allowing five goals on 40 shots in Game 2.

