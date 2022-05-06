May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Penguins Lose Their Goalie

Pittsburgh Penguins
Pittsburgh Penguins(PRNewswire)
By Tim Staudt
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith will miss the rest of the postseason after he had core surgery. DeSmith exited in the second overtime of Pittsburgh’s 4-3 victory in Game 1 of their best-of-seven series against the New York Rangers. DeSmith’s injury leaves Louis Domingue as the starter as the series shifts to Pittsburgh. Domingue earned the victory in Game 1 but took the loss after allowing five goals on 40 shots in Game 2.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julian Andrew-Thomas Moore
Lansing Police release name of man killed near Potter Park Zoo
Alberto Roberto Valdes-Pachec
Suspect in Delta Township PetSmart shooting charged with Attempted Murder
Police said he was found about one mile north of where he went missing.
Body of missing 1-year-old boy found in Michigan creek
All suspects in Lansing Camaro thefts released
Election results -- What voters decided in Michigan’s May 3 election

Latest News

Lansing Catholic Lacrosse Goalie Christian Tucker looks on at a practice.
Christian Tucker making a big impact on Lansing Catholic’s Lacrosse team
Now Desk Sports: Haslett’s golf prodigy, MSU baseball playing for Big Ten opportunity
Now Desk Sports-- Haslett’s golf prodigy, MSU baseball playing for Big Ten opportunity
Now Desk Sports -- Haslett's golf prodigy, MSU baseball playing for Big Ten opportunity
Kevin Anderson of South Africa serves in front of sparsely filled stands on his way to...
Big Upset At Madrid Open Tennis
Baseball Generic MGN
Bad Weather Day in Major League Baseball