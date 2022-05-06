Now Desk Sports-- Haslett’s golf prodigy, MSU baseball playing for Big Ten opportunity

Kellan Buddy is a sports reporter with WILX News 10. You can read his articles here, follow him on social media or watch him every weekday on News 10.

MSU softball playing for Big Ten spot

Michigan State University softball is at Rutgers this weekend, but the first game of the series was just postponed.

They’re playing two games now to end the regular season. Both teams need two wins to qualify for next week’s Big Ten tournament in East Lansing.

Spartan baseball looking to keep a streak going

MSU baseball begins three game series at Penn State Saturday, it concludes with an 11 AM game on Monday. MSU has won six straight games.

Haslett High standout now golfing in NCAA tournament

Former Haslett High standout Olivia Stoll plays golf for Grand Valley State. Monday, she’s off to Georgia in the NCAA tournament.

Stoll is an amazing talent, especially when you realize she only took up golf about three years ago. She’s also the daughter of MSU Women’s Golf Coach Stacy Slobodnik Stoll.

Stoll practiced with her and the MSU team Friday afternoon at Eagle Eye.

Make an Impact

Friday is the Make an Impact Telethon on WILX. Call 517-346-8822 all day to donate to the Make an Impact campaign, helping children who visit Sparrow.

May is for Miracles: Support the May WILX Make an Impact telethon

You can see volunteers answering phones during our news for the rest of the day, including our 90 minutes of news starting at 5.

