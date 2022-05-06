May is for Miracles
New Okemos Football Coach Pleased By Early Interest

By Tim Staudt
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - New Okemos High School football coach Efe Scott-Emuakpor tells WILX-TV he is pleased by the initial response he is receiving from players at the school. Emuakpor says he hopes to have a30 to 35 players dressed for the opening varsity game this fall adding that he thinks enough players will be available to field both freshmen and junior varsity teams. Okemos begins the varsity season with a 23-game losing streak.

